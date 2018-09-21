Indigenous heritage games set

Top hinterland teams will clash as the 2018 Indigenous Heritage Games get underway this weekend at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.

Some 17 football teams, 18 cricket teams, volleyball teams and individual champions in swimming and archery drawn from the ten administrative regions, will be participating. Among these are the men and women’s football teams of Port Kaituma and Paruima; Mahdia and St Cuthbert’s men and women’s cricket teams; and the Moruca and Waramuri men and women’s volleyball teams. Several will be defending their respective titles.

The Port Kaituma men’s football team from Region One will be defending their title after trouncing eight opponents to clinch the coveted title last year. They will be looking to repeat last year’s dominance against the likes of Moruca Football Club; Region Two United; Region Four United; Siparuta out of Region Six; Waramadong and Paruima out of Region Seven and Region Eight United; Piwomak out of the North Rupununi, Region Nine and Guyana Rush Sainta Football Club, and Tabatinga out of Central Rupununi, also in Region Nine…..