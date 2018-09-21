Sports

Scotiabank hosts golf tourney for 50th anniversary

By Staff Writer

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Scotiabank has once again partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) to host a tournament at the club tomorrow.

The tournament continues a tradition by the bank in support of golf and the LGC, a strong partnership for many years. The tournament is one of the main attractions at the LGC with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs. It generates one of the largest fields of players every year.

The tournament will feature the top two winners in the three Flight categories (A Flight, B Flight, C Flight) as well as the best Gross and Best Net winner overall. Prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin will also be awarded…..

