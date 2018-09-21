Windies eager to tie ODI series with victory in last game

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Having watched a heavy downpour end their chances of winning their One Day International series against South Africa, the West Indies women are looking forward to the opportunity to level it tomorrow.

Due to a tropical wave which passed over the island on Wednesday, bringing with it persistent rains, the second ODI at Kensington Oval ended in a no-result after umpires were forced to call off the game.

The home side, led by Deandra Dottin’s three-wicket haul had put themselves in a good position after limiting the Proteas to 177 for eight, with the match having been reduced to 38 overs.

However, the Windies’ run chase never got going, resulting in the contest ending in a no-result.

Dottin said while there was nothing they could do about the weather, she admitted they were eagerly looking forward to Saturday’s game and to even the three-match series at 1-1.

“Well, unfortunately, we can only control what we can control and the weather is not in our hands, it’s in the Lord’s hands, so whatever happens we just have to accept it and bounce back for the last ODI.

“We are really looking forward to that game because we want to level this series and at least get some points on the board,” Dottin said.

The Barbadian all-rounder who captured three wickets for just 29 runs from her eight overs, said although the Windies were not able to push for victory, she was pleased with her performance.

“Yes I am very happy with my performance today [Wednesday]. Producing for the team is a must and it’s something I always want to do, so in order to have my team in a good position I always try my best to make it happen,” Dottin said.

The West Indies lost Sunday’s opener by 40 runs to fall behind 1-0 in the series.