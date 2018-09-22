Fitness Express lift for Mr. Guyana

Fitness Express is once again doing heavy lifting for five-time Mr. Guyana, Kerwin Clarke.
Recently, CEO of the nation’s premier supplement and gym equipment supplier, Jamie McDonald presented a cheque to the muscleman to help offset expenses for next week’s Darcy Beckles Championships in Barbados.
The 2016 CAC gold medalist thanked McDonald for his continued support and told Stabroek Sport that he is in peak condition and can’t wait to use his sharp physique to carve out another first place finish. At exactly a week out, the mass of striated muscle is sitting at ripping 178 pounds…..
