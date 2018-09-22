Sports

Fitness Express lift for Mr. Guyana

By Staff Writer
CEO of the nation’s premier supplement and gym equipment supplier, Jamie McDonald recently presented a cheque to Kerwin Clarke to help offset expenses for next week’s Darcy Beckles Championships in Barbados.

Fitness Express is once again doing heavy lifting for five-time Mr. Guyana, Kerwin Clarke.

The 2016 CAC gold medalist thanked McDonald for his continued support and told Stabroek Sport that he is in peak condition and can’t wait to use his sharp physique to carve out another first place finish.   At exactly a week out, the mass of striated muscle is sitting at ripping 178 pounds…..

