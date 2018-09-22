Sports

GCF VP confident team can achieve personal goals

-Meusa pulls out citing “personal reasons

By Staff Writer
First from left front row Director of Sport, Christopher Jones the Guyana contingent with WCM Shariffa Ali (second from left), Sasha Shariff (center), Nellisha Johnson (second from right), President of the GCF James Bond, (back row from left) FM Wendell Meusa, WFM Maria Varona Thomas, CM Taffin Khan, Glenford Corlette and Loris Nathoo

As Guyana descends to the shores of Batumi, Georgia for the 43rd Chess Olympiad, Vice-President of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), Irshad Mohamed, is confident  the eight-member team will achieve some personal milestones.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport, Mohamed was enthusiastic over the level of skill of members of the team for the tournament which will run from September 23 to October 7.   He stated that Anthony Drayton, the highest ranked male player has already received the title of Candidate Master and although he is yet to reach the necessary FIDE points, he is confident he will do so this tournament.

Similarly Taffin Khan, with 1900 points is on the same path while Loris Nathoo (1665) and  Glenford Corlette (1653) are also looking to improve their points…..

