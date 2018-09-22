GFF to strike collaboration with Denmark FA 

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in 2019 will strike a collaboration with the Denmark Football Association to aid in the development of the sport locally.

GFF’s President Wayne Forde made the disclosure to Stabroek Sports during a recent exclusive interview where he laid out a comprehensive plan of action to take both the level and interest of football in Guyana to higher heights.

“I have been in discussion with the Denmark Football Federation for close to nine months now,” Forde remarked while adding; “I’ve actually met the Denmark President during a summit in Nigeria, and we have actually been working on areas of collaboration, and I’m going to announce right now that in the spring of 2019 the Denmark Federation will be visiting Guyana… to sign an MOU on Development,” the GFF boss disclosed…..