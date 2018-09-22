Richmond fails to make the weight

Middleweight’ contender, Derick Richmond failed to make weight for his main event fight against Barbadian, Keithland King tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall but the show will go on.

According to sources within the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and King, the main attraction on the ‘Young Guns- The Proving Ground’ card will still be held. Richmond checked in at 174 pounds during the official weigh-in yesterday afternoon at the GBBC’s office on Main Street, 14 pounds over the limit for the fight. A well conditioned King tipped the scales at 159.

Although the middleweight lightweight class is officially 160 pounds, non-title fights traditionally include a one-pound allowance. Peter Abdool, President of the GBBC noted that in such an instance of weight disparity, both fighters must agree and the safety of the disadvantaged fighter must also be taken into account before the fight is sanctioned…..