Wins for Mahaica Determinators, Riddim Squad in Limacol football

Mahaica Determinators and Riddim Squad secured hard-fought wins, when the Limacol Football Championship on Thursday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The East Coast Demerara unit edged Pele FC 1-0. Eion Able found the back of the net in the 19th minute. Identically, Mocha based Riddim needled Georgetown Football Club [GFC] 1-0.

Teon Jones etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 74th minute. The event continues today at the same venue with another doubleheader.

In the opening clash at 18:00hrs, defending champion Camptown opposes Buxton Stars, while Northern Rangers battles Mahaica Determinators

The opening night of the quarterfinal section of the event will commence on September 25th, with the second night of quarterfinal action slated for September 27th.

The semi-final round is penciled for September 30th, with the grand finale scheduled for November 5th.