You are all Champions- Vice-President Allicock

Fourth Vice-President of Guyana and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock officially opened the 2018 Indigenous People’s Heritage Games yesterday at Everest Cricket Club, reminding the people that they are all winners by just being there.

The Vice-President, in front of the hundreds that gathered, stated that the games and celebrations are “not only a wild thing” adding that “it is about looking for the opportunities and getting better at every area of sports and work, so we could have something to celebrate as a nation.”

The Minister went on to explain that “the Indigenous sports has not only been about the football, the cricket, the swimming and the archery but it means the discipline, it means respect, it means cooperation, it means using your imagination in the world of art to showcase the talent you have.”….