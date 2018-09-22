Sports

You are all Champions- Vice-President Allicock

-Defending champions, Mahdia to open title defence against Laluni

By Staff Writer
Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock (center) with Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton (second from left) and Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe (second from right)

Fourth Vice-President of Guyana and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock officially opened the 2018 Indigenous People’s Heritage Games yesterday at Everest Cricket Club, reminding the people that they are all winners by just being there.

The Vice-President, in front of the hundreds that gathered, stated that the games and celebrations are “not only a wild thing” adding that “it is about looking for the opportunities and getting better at every area of sports and work, so we could have something to celebrate as a nation.”

The Minister went on to explain that “the Indigenous sports has not only been about the football, the cricket, the swimming and the archery but it means the discipline, it means respect, it means cooperation, it means using your imagination in the world of art to showcase the talent you have.”….

