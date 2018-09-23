Sports

Ali-Mohammed, Bailey steer GCC to final

By
Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed

Former Guyana Under-19 captain, Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed and seamer Bernard Bailey ensured Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) advanced to the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society 40-overs tournament by defeating Police Sports Club by 16 runs despite a century stand from Shawn Kendall and Kemol Savory at GCC, Bourda yesterday.

Batting first, GCC were propelled to 210-9 from their allotted overs while Police, in their chase, stuttered to 194 all out in 39.4 overs.

GCC began badly, being reduced to 48-4, but with Gavin Singh playing a blistering innings of 41 from 45 balls including one six and two fours and Timothy McAlmont’s knock of 32, in a fifth-wicket stand of 54 runs, was the platform for Ali-Mohammed to cut lose…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Ali Mohammed lead GCC to innings and 105-run defeat of Diplomats

By

Wilson, Ali Mohammed put GCC in driver’s seat

GCC in driver’s seat in Noble House Seafood’s final

More in Sports

Gulston impressed with fitness of cricketers

Elite League champs sign off with a win

TT teams hunt titles at 60th Senior CRTTF c/ships in J/ca

Comments