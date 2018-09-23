Ali-Mohammed, Bailey steer GCC to final

Former Guyana Under-19 captain, Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed and seamer Bernard Bailey ensured Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) advanced to the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society 40-overs tournament by defeating Police Sports Club by 16 runs despite a century stand from Shawn Kendall and Kemol Savory at GCC, Bourda yesterday.

Batting first, GCC were propelled to 210-9 from their allotted overs while Police, in their chase, stuttered to 194 all out in 39.4 overs.

GCC began badly, being reduced to 48-4, but with Gavin Singh playing a blistering innings of 41 from 45 balls including one six and two fours and Timothy McAlmont’s knock of 32, in a fifth-wicket stand of 54 runs, was the platform for Ali-Mohammed to cut lose…..