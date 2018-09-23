Elite League champs sign off with a win

Fruta Conquerors signed off their successful 2017/2018 Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League season on a positive note, edging fierce rival Western Tigers 1-0 on Friday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

In what was the final match of the season, the newly crowned champions, who hail from the Tucville Community, relegated the West Ruimveldt giant to only their second loss of the tournament, compliments of a Ryan Hackett 11th minute strike.

Hackett netted the fixture’s only conversion in front of a small crowd, uncorking a left-foot, free kick, which was spilt by the opposing custodian into the back of the net…..