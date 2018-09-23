Griffith outsprints Hicks to win Laparkan Holdings feature event

Christopher Griffith outsprinted Andrew Hicks in a thrilling two-man finish to cart off the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Laparkan Holdings Limited multi-race programme yesterday.

The Team Evolution standout who snapped up his first signature win of the season, stopped the clock in a brisk one hour, 18 minutes and 38 seconds in perfect conditions for racing at the National Park.

His heroics, which measured in inches, dashed Hicks’ hope of successfully defending the race title.

Michael Anthony who is showing some late season form, joined the duo on the podium after out riding the remnants of the peloton…..