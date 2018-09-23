Gulston impressed with fitness of cricketers

Dr Oba Gulston, Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine at Cricket West Indies (CWI) says he is impressed with both the local players and their support team following a CWI conducted fitness test at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora yesterday.

Gulston explained that the pre-season test, which this year saw 29 players participating, was something whereby CWI goes around the region trying to drive a culture of fitness especially in cricket.

“We want to make sure that at least we could compete with the rest of the world on that level,” was his explanation…..