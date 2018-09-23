Sports

Gulston impressed with fitness of cricketers

By Staff Writer
the Guyana players going through the yo-yo, a 20 metre sprint test.

Dr Oba Gulston, Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine at Cricket West Indies (CWI) says he is impressed with both the local players and their support team following a CWI conducted fitness test at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora yesterday.

Gulston explained that the pre-season test, which this year saw 29 players participating, was something whereby CWI goes around the region trying to drive a culture of fitness especially in cricket.

“We want to make sure that at least we could compete with the rest of the world on that level,” was his explanation…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

`I want to play test cricket for the West Indies’ – Dindyal

By

Aguilleira hails sacked management team, keen to work with interim unit

Entire West Indies Women’s management team sacked

More in Sports

Elite League champs sign off with a win

Ali-Mohammed, Bailey steer GCC to final

By

TT teams hunt titles at 60th Senior CRTTF c/ships in J/ca

Comments