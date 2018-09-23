TT teams hunt titles at 60th Senior CRTTF c/ships in J/ca

Guyana national women and men’s table tennis teams will venture to Kingston, Jamaica today to battle for regional honours at the 60th edition of the Caribbean Senior Table Tennis championships which concludes September 30.
The men’s team will be led by national champion Christopher Franklin, who will be accompanied by Nigel Bryan, Shemar Britton and Joel Alleyne while the women’s team comprises Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Trenace Lowe Jody Ann Blake and Priscilla Greaves who will compete in the Under 21 category…..
