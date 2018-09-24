GCB 50-over Franchise resumes today

After a four-day break in the Guyana Cricket Board 50-over Franchise League, the fifth round is set to begin today across Berbice and Demerara.

With four matches booked, the stakes are high with Essequibo and Georgetown racing away with two wins, one of which includes a bonus point to see them out front with nine points each while East Coast suffered a wash out in the previous round to sit on six points. Lower Correntyne, with an opening round win, are on four points while West Demerara gained two points for the washout and East Bank and Upper Corentyne are yet to get off the mark.

Today’s action will see Essequibo traveling to Port Moraunt, East Berbice where they will face Upper Corentyne for a chance to extend the gap on the others…..