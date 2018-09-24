Sports

Green Machine beaten by J/ca in RAN final

By Staff Writer

Jamaica once again got the better of Guyana when this year’s Rugby America’s North (RAN) Championship final was staged yesterday in Barbados.

In a rematch of last year’s RAN Sevens, the Jamaica Crocs ran away with the championship with a 22-17 victory over the ‘Green Machine’.

Both teams had played undefeated during the two-day championships prior to the encounter. ….

