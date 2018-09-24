Sports

King makes good on prediction

—with second round stoppage of Richmond

By
Keithland King sporting cornrows, had the much bigger Richmond going all the way back, using his superior skill and motor fitness to land effectively and efficiently while evading his opponent’s punches. (Orlando Charles photo)

Barbados’s Keithland King’s pre-fight boast of a second round stoppage came to fruition on Saturday night on the main event of the ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ card.

In front of a fair sized crowd at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, King backed up his  prediction as his gassed opponent Derick Richmond was dispatched after just six minutes of action.

After a round of feeling each other out, the pace picked up significantly in the second as the orthodox counter puncher asserted himself, got his timing right and peppered Richmond with powerful jabs and right hands…..

