UG into final of Cyril Bonar T20 competition 

By Staff Writer

The University of Guyana (UG) Cricket team will play in the finals of the Cyril Bonar T20 competition currently being played in Paramaribo, Suriname after they rebounded from an opening-round defeat. 

 UG’s opening campaign saw them going down to Suriname Spartans, who they will play in the finals, by three wickets in a ten-overs a side encounter. 

 UG after winning the toss, elected to bat and were dismissed for 65 with Ray Newton top scoring with 15 while Ramjan gabbed 3-5 for Spartans who reached 69 for seven to complete the win. ….

