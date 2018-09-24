Usual suspects advance after second day of Heritage Games

The usual teams dominated the second day of the Heritage Games with some spectacular display of skills on Saturday at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

In female football encounters, defending champions, Paruima will face Gladiators in the final after two rounds. Paruima defeated Region Six United before facing Region eight United in the semifinal. The contest ended 1-1 but Paruima would secure their spot in the final with a 3-2 win in the penalty shootout over Region Eight United who had defeated Region Four Kanaima 1-0 in the previous round.

Meanwhile Kamarang set a new Heritage Games record by beating St. Cuthbert’s Mission 16-0 while Gladiators destroyed Moruca 5-0 to book their match which saw both teams only able to score once in full time. However, Gladiators advanced to the final with a 4-2 penalty win over Kamarang…..