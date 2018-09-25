Adams leads from the front as Essequibo thrash Upper Corentyne

A captain’s knock from Man-of-the-Match Anthony Adams ensured Essequibo remained favourites for the Guyana Cricket Board 50-overs Franchise League title after thrashing Upper Corentyne by 123 runs and earning another bonus point on a humid Monday at the Port Mourant Cricket Club ground, East Berbice.

Upper Corentyne won the toss and decided to put Essequibo in to bat and they duly reached 236-9 from their allotted overs.

Upper Corentyne, in reply, only managed 113 in 32.2 overs at the venue that has been without power for over three months…..