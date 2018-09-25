Sports

Barnwell, Johnson, Torrington hand G/Town third win

By Staff Writer
Christopher Barnwell continues to come of age which he displayed during his half century yesterday. (Royston Alkins photo)

Defending champions Georgetown recorded their third consecutive win in this year’s Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) one-day franchise league with a 21-run win over West Demerara at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda, yesterday. 

 The victory came on the back of another excellent display of   batsman-ship from skipper Leon Johnson who recorded his third consecutive half-century of the tournament and Christopher Barnwell who notched up his second. 

 Georgetown, after winning the toss and electing to bat, responded well by posting 278 for seven from their allotted 49 overs.  The defending champions received a robust opening platform of 68 from Robin Bacchus (38) and Raymond Perez (20).   However, the duo, and Dexter Soloman (3) were dismissed by national Under – 19 off spinner Richie Looknaught which brought Johnson and Barnwell together with the score 84 – 3. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Barnwell’s knock hands G/town 50 overs league title

GCC to oppose arch rivals DCC in Hadi’s World competition

Good all-round cricket catapults Guyana to Nagico semis

By

More in Sports

Second best!

Law quits!

Modric, Marta win Best  FIFA player 2018 awards

Comments