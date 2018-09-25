Barnwell, Johnson, Torrington hand G/Town third win

Defending champions Georgetown recorded their third consecutive win in this year’s Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) one-day franchise league with a 21-run win over West Demerara at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda, yesterday.

The victory came on the back of another excellent display of batsman-ship from skipper Leon Johnson who recorded his third consecutive half-century of the tournament and Christopher Barnwell who notched up his second.

Georgetown, after winning the toss and electing to bat, responded well by posting 278 for seven from their allotted 49 overs. The defending champions received a robust opening platform of 68 from Robin Bacchus (38) and Raymond Perez (20). However, the duo, and Dexter Soloman (3) were dismissed by national Under – 19 off spinner Richie Looknaught which brought Johnson and Barnwell together with the score 84 – 3. ….