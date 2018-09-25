Goal was to do well at C/bean C/ships

Following their silver medal finish last night at the 60th annual senior Caribbean TT championships in Jamaica, national coach Idi Lewis said last evening he was not surprised that both the Guyana men and women’s team reached the finals of the team events.

Though they were beaten at the final hurdle, Lewis described the achievement as “awesome” adding that the goal was always to medal at these championships which serves as a qualification tournament for next year’s Pan Am Games.

Both teams lost o teams from the Dominican Republic with the women losing 0-3 and the men…….