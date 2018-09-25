Sports

Green Machine clinches 2019 Pan Am Games berth

By Staff Writer

All was not lost when Guyana was defeated in the final of the 2018 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championships on Sunday in Barbados. 

The runners up to Jamaica following the 22-17 score line, clinch a berth at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

In fact, the top two men’s and women’s teams will be off to compete at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games…..

