Second best!

Guyana’s female and male table tennis contingent had to settle for silver in the team’s event of the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships after suffering finals defeat against powerhouse Dominican Republic in Jamaica last evening.

The females lost their encounter 0-3 with Chelsea Edghill failing to find a way past Yasiris Ortiz in a match she lost 1-3 while Trenace Lowe went down to Eva Brito by a similar score line.

Natalie Cummings, however, took Emerly Castro to five sets before losing 2-3…..