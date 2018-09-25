Sports

Second best!

—Ladies and men’s team settle for silver at C/bean TT c/ships

By Staff Writer
From left Nigel Bryan, Joel Alleyne, Christopher Franklin and Shemar Britton at the CAC Qualifiers earlier this year in Cuba.

Guyana’s female and male table tennis contingent had to settle for silver in the team’s event of the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships after suffering finals defeat against powerhouse Dominican Republic in Jamaica last evening. 

 The females lost their encounter 0-3 with Chelsea Edghill failing to find a way past Yasiris Ortiz in a match she lost 1-3 while Trenace Lowe went down to Eva Brito by a similar score line. 

 Natalie Cummings, however, took Emerly Castro to five sets before losing 2-3…..

