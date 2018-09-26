Afghanistan earn thrilling tie with India

(BBC) Afghanistan bowled India out off the penultimate ball of the game to earn a thrilling tie in the Asia Cup in Dubai yesterday.

India, who had qualified for Friday’s final, needed seven off the final over and one from the last two balls in the dead-rubber Super Four match.

But Ravindra Jadeja top-edged a pull off leg-spinner Rashid Khan to mid-wicket to fall for 25.

Mohammad Shahzad made 124 and Mohammad Nabi 64 in Afghanistan’s 252-8 as Jadeja took 3-46.

Pakistan face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi today to decide who will play India in the final in Dubai.

India players on the dressing room balcony celebrated what seemed a certain win after Jadeja hit Rashid the second ball of the final over for four.

But 20-year-old Rashid, who starred for Sussex in this summer’s T20 Blast, held his nerve to secure the 36th tie in one-day international history.