Buxton thrash TSC by 91 runs

Buxton Cricket Club registered a comprehensive consolatory win over a second string Transport Sports Club over the weekend, winning by 91 runs to end the three-match friendly series 2-1 in their favour.

Buxton won the toss and decided to bat first on the surface that had become familiar to them, racing to 219 all out in 25 overs with Transport struggling to keep up with the scoring rate, eventually bowing out for 119 in 10.4 overs.

Buxton was boosted with Erick Phillips who clobbered five sixes on his way to a blazing 82. He was supported by Akeem Blackman who missed out on a fine half century, hitting four fours in his knock of 49…..