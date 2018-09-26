Dover upbeat about U20 team’s chances

Wayne Dover, Head-Coach of the Golden Jaguars Under-20 squad is confident in his team’s chances of qualifying for the knockout round of the upcoming CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship.

The former Alpha United tactician and head coach of the Golden Jaguars senior side, leads a 14 member management squad for the event to be held in Florida, USA from November 1st-22nd.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports, Dover said, “Guyana’s chances are good like every other [nation] in football because we all know that the gap in world football has closed. We will do our preparation and be optimistic that we can come out of this group.”….