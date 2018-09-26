Franklin, Lowe earn silver in mixed doubles

Experienced duo Christopher Franklin and Trenace Lowe, continued Guyana’s spirited showing in the 60th Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships by securing another silver medal for the nation last evening in Jamaica.

According to reports, the duo defeated the number one seeded pair in the semi-finals but came up short once again in another final to finish second.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair copped bronze in the women’s doubles category after they lost to the Dominican Republic in the semi-finals. ….