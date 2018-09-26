Sports

Franklin, Lowe earn silver in mixed doubles

—Women pairs secure bronze in doubles 

By Staff Writer
The Guyana male and female table tennis teams following their silver medals performances Monday night. At right is GTTA vice president Gary Pratt. Missing is U21 female player Priscilla Greaves.

Experienced duo Christopher Franklin and Trenace Lowe, continued Guyana’s spirited showing in the 60th Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships by securing another silver medal for the nation last evening in Jamaica. 

According to reports, the duo defeated the number one seeded pair in the semi-finals but came up short once again in another final to finish second.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair copped bronze in the women’s doubles category after they lost to the Dominican Republic in the semi-finals. ….

