Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – West Indies have suffered another setback before next week’s first Test against India after frontline seamer Kemar Roach was forced to return home due to the death of his grandmother.

The 30-year-old Barbadian, who has formed a formidable new-ball partnership with Shannon Gabriel over the last 12 months, was due to leave for Bridgetown yesterday.

A Cricket West Indies statement said Roach would not be replaced but would rejoin the squad in India following the funeral.

The first Test bowls off in Rajkot next week Thursday with the second match carded for Hyderabad from October 12-16.

Roach is the unit’s most successful seamer, having played 48 Tests and taken 163 wickets. He is one of five pacers in the touring party along with Gabriel, captain Jason Holder and the uncapped pair of Sherman Lewis and Keemo Paul.

Only last week, speedster Alzarri Joseph was forced out of the squad with fitness concerns, leaving the Windies short of a bowler with Test experience.

On Monday, Windies players were also hit with the news of head coach Stuart Law’s resignation effective year end.