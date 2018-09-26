Volcanoes open title defence against Red Force

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Reigning champions Windward Islands Volcanoes will contest Group A of the Regional Super50 which bowls off next Thursday in Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament itinerary, released yesterday by the Barbados Cricket Association, will see Group A being played in T&T while Group B will be staged in Barbados.

Group A will also feature Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Canada, West Indies B and Guyana Jaguars while Group B comprises Barbados Pride, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses and Colleges and United States.

The tournament runs from October 3-28.

Volcanoes, who stunned Barbados Pride in last season’s final, will open the defence of their title with a difficult fixture against multiple-time champions Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval.

Canada and Windies B will form the undercard in another day/night contest at the Brian Lara Stadium on the opening day.

The following day in Barbados, Group B will get underway with a clash between Scorpions and CCC in a 9 am start at 3Ws Oval.

Pride, last season’s losing finalists, will then take on Hurricanes in the feature match at 2 pm at historic Kensington Oval.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played at Kensington Oval on October 25 and 26, with the final carded for October 28.

Last February, Volcanoes captured their fourth domestic 50-overs title when they defeated a full-strength Pride in the final of the tournament at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.