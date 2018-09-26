Walton: Lakers to bring Lonzo Ball off the bench

Rajon Rondo will be the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers when the regular season begins next month.

Head coach Luke Walton told ESPN that Rondo is ahead of Lonzo Ball, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery, in the rotation until further notice. Ball was cleared to participate in workouts yesterday. He is not yet cleared to scrimmage, Walton said.

Rondo signed a one-year, $9 million deal in July. The 32-year-old is one of several veterans who joined the new-look Lakers on short-term deals, including forward Lance Stephenson and center JaVale McGee, to complement LeBron James…..