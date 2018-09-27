E’bo gets revenge, dethrones G/town

Essequibo handed defending champions Georgetown a humiliating 98-run defeat to capture the 2018 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) one – day franchise league at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), yesterday with a round to spare.

The victory was sweet revenge for Essequibo who lost the 2107 final and it was orchestrated by exceptional individual spells of left-arm spin bowling from spin-twins Anthony Adams and Ricardo Adams.

The duo shared eight wickets between them as they routed Georgetown for 55 in pursuit of 153 for victory…..