Edghill, Britton capture individual gold at C/bean C/Ships 

Guyana’s Chelsea Edghill and Shemar Britton captured individual gold in the male and female under – 21 category of the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) Senior Championships last evening in Jamaica.

Edghill captured her title by defeating Brittany Joseph out of Trinidad and Tobago in straight sets, 3 – 0 while Britton was made to work as he defeated Barbados’ Tyrese Knights 3-2 in their under – 21 clash.

Guyana’s Priscilla Greaves was also on show in the female under – 21 category but bowed in the main draw. ….