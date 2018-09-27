Lennox Blackmore Intermediate C/ships October 5-7

Traditionally, when the calendar is nearing to flip to October, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) readies itself to stage the Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Championships.
This year will be no different.
According to GBA head, Steve Ninvalle, plans are on stream for another successful hosting of the event from October 5-7 at the National Gymnasium…..
