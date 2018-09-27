W/B’ce mauls E/Coast, U/Corentyne edges W/Demerara

In the penultimate round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50-overs Franchise League, West Berbice hammered East Coast Demerara by 137 runs while West Demerara fell short by seven runs in their contest against Upper Corentyne despite a `four-for’ by Akshaya Persaud and half century from Tagenarine Chanderpaul yesterday.

West Berbice found their ‘A’ Game in a convincing win over East Coast Demerara at Bush Lot, West Berbice. West Berbice won the toss and took first strike. They raced to 200 all out with the Under-19 players scoring the bulk of the runs. Man-of-the-Match, Javed Karim, continued his rich vein of form, smashing 66 with three fours and two sixes while Seon Glasgow clobbered 45 with four fours and one six. The two batsmen came together with West Berbice struggling at 34-3 in the eighth over and by the time they departed in the 30th over, West Berbice had raced to 121.

The pair shared a stand of 81 runs…..