Avinash Persaud gets sponsorship for Suriname golf tourney

Eight-time Guyana Open men’s golf champion Avinash Persaud, secured sponsorship from Banks DIH Limited to compete in the Suriname Invitational golf tournament, slated for October 6th-7th at the Paramaribo Golf Club.

The presentation occurred on Wednesday at the entity’s Thirst Park location. Clifford Reis, Chairman/Managing Director of Banks DIH Limited presented the sponsorship cheque to Persaud.

Reis, who is a golf enthusiast said, “We wish Avinash every success in Suriname. I am confident that the exposure will assist in his future development.”….