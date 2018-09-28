Sports

Johnson, Anderson register tons 

-as Georgetown defeats Lower Corentyne in final round match 

By
Skipper Leon Johnson receives his man of the match award for his century 

Skipper Leon Johnson, recorded a superb unbeaten century to guide a wounded Georgetown, who were hammered by Essequibo the day prior, to a 26-run win over Lower Corentyne in the final round of the 2018 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board One– day franchise league at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), yesterday. 

 The day also belonged to National Under–19 batman, Kevlon Anderson who crafted an eye-catching century in Lower Corentyne’s unsuccessful run chase.  

 As the script went, Georgetown batted first and posted 290 for four from their allotted 50 overs with Johnson, the cornerstone, stroking 111 in a knock which contained 11 fours and a maximum…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Avinash Persaud gets sponsorship for Suriname golf tourney

Hazlewood, Marsh named Australia’s joint test vice-captains

Hazlewood, Marsh named Australia’s joint test vice-captains

Team chemistry critical for Scorpions, says Samuels

Comments

Trending