Johnson, Anderson register tons 

Skipper Leon Johnson, recorded a superb unbeaten century to guide a wounded Georgetown, who were hammered by Essequibo the day prior, to a 26-run win over Lower Corentyne in the final round of the 2018 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board One– day franchise league at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), yesterday.

The day also belonged to National Under–19 batman, Kevlon Anderson who crafted an eye-catching century in Lower Corentyne’s unsuccessful run chase.

As the script went, Georgetown batted first and posted 290 for four from their allotted 50 overs with Johnson, the cornerstone, stroking 111 in a knock which contained 11 fours and a maximum…..