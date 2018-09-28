Kobras down Sonics

Kobras defeated Sonics in the 1st Division, while Plaisance Guardians bested Eagles in the U23 section, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championship’ continued on Wednesday.

Kobras overcame Sonics 43-35. Carlos Edwards top scored for the victory in the cagey affair with 14 points, while Jermaine Slater contributed 11 points.

The duo of Garfield Greenfield and Trevor Smith added eight and five points apiece. For Sonics, Junior Lovell recorded 12 points, while Corwin Blades and Yannick December netted eight and five points each…..