Pouderoyen ease into semis of Limacol football

Pouderoyen earned their semi-final berth in the Limacol Football Championship, defeating Mahaica Determinators 2-1 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Kacy John opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, following a wild challenge on Dwayne St. Kitts.

The dapper forward sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, converting his effort into the right corner. St. Kitts then doubled his side’s lead in the 38th minute, following another penalty kick conversion…..