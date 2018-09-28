Taylor still gunning for Windies selection in all formats

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Despite announcing his retirement from Test cricket back in 2016, Jamaican pacer Jerome Taylor is still open to representing the West Indies in all formats of the game.

In announcing his retirement two years ago, the 34-year-old had said he would only be interested in playing One Day Internationals and T20 at the highest level.

Taylor was recently named in Jamaica’s 14-man squad to take part in next month’s Regional Super50 competition, paving the way for a possible Windies return.

“It’s a prestigious feeling, to be honest with you. Coming back is always a good feeling because this is where I started and it really means a lot. I know the pressure that comes with it, but I think I’m ready for what is expected of me.

“I’m open to all formats of the game once I am capable and able, physically,” Taylor said after a Jamaica Scorpions practice session at Kensington Park.

“It is down to all the selectors, both [for] Jamaica and West Indies, so it’s up to them if they need my service.”

After being overlooked for the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, Taylor, who last played for the regional team in 2016, he took a contract with English team Somerset and helped them to the semi-final of the T20 Blast. “I wasn’t drafted to a [CPL] team, and the opportunity came to go to England and I grabbed it with both hands. I must say it was like a blessing in disguise because it was tough competition and I was able to rise above the challenge.

“In England it opened my mind to conditions, and I’m someone who has played in almost every part, but it was a good one. The intensity was very high, so not having a chance to play in the CPL, I didn’t really miss much,” the experienced speedster told the Jamaica Observer.

Taylor has played 46 Tests, taking 130 wickets at 34.46 apiece, with best figures of 6-47 against Australia in June 2015 on home soil at Sabina Park. But his finest hour came when he took 5 wickets for 11 runs to help dismiss England for 51 en route to an innings victory for the West Indies in 2009, also at Sabina Park.