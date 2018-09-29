Ali-Mohamed; a model of consistency 

If West Indies’ scouts are looking for a few young and raw seam bowling all-rounders to invest in, they should look no further than Guyana; land of many all-rounders, it seems.

At first glance, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Clinton Pestano and the adopted Raymon Reifer are the more prominent names who have captured headlines in recent times and in the process, have created many headaches for the national selectors.

And it’s not about to get any easier. Why? Simply because of the model of consistency shown by West Indies Under – 19 all-rounder Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed, who, remarkably, recorded five centuries in little under a month-and-a-half, a rarity these days, albeit three were recorded at the second-division level. ….