Barnwell, Griffith, Motie return to Guyana Jaguars Super50 squad

With the core of Guyana Jaguars Super50 team returning from last season, Christopher Barnwell, Gudakesh Motie and Trevon Griffith were named in the side released yesterday by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to represent the nation in the 10-team Cricket West Indies Regional Super50.

Barnwell, who was not originally named in the 14-man squad but was called up as a replacement player has been tremendous in the recently concluded GCB 50-overs Franchise League.

He has scored the second most runs for his franchise, Georgetown, only behind Leon Johnson who will captain the Jaguars once again and finished last season of the Super50 as Guyana’s second leading run getter averaging 48 with 240 runs from six games…..