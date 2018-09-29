Franklin, Edghill, Lowe storm into singles semi-finals

Christopher Franklin, Trenace Lowe and Chelsea Edghill last night stormed into the semi-finals of the men and women’s singles competition at the 60th annual Caribbean Table Tennis Federation championships at the National Arena, Kingston, Jamaica.

National champion Franklin will meet defending champion Samuel Galvez in the semis with a spot in the men’s final at stake.

“Words cannot express how I feel right now, “Franklin wrote on his Facebook page after his stunning, surprising performance as the lone English-speaking player in the semis…..