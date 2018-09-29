GCA semi-final action continues this weekend

This year’s season of cricket across the various formats of competitions organized by the Georgetown Cricket Association is in the ‘death overs’ with semifinal action taking place this weekend while a new tournament, the Friends of Cricket under-17 100 overs tournament bowls off.

With Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) already in the final of the GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division two-day competition, they will be keen to see who will emerge champions when Police Sports Club hosts Guyana Industrial Cooperation (GNIC). Bowl off time is set at 10.30hrs.

Meanwhile, last weekend, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Police Sports Club to book their final spot and will know who they will face when the dust settles today between the University of Guyana and DCC at DCC in the New Building Society 40-overs second division tournament…..