Guyana women beat Togo, men defeat Macau

By Staff Writer

The Guyanese contingent at the 43rd World Chess Olympiad currently ongoing in Batumi, Georgia enjoyed success in round three with the women’s team beating Togo 4-0 and the men coming out on top against Macau 2.5-1.5.

Women FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas, defeated Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Akua Kosife Essu, who is rated well below her with 1355 FIDE Rating compared to the naturalized Guyanese with 1739.

WCM Sheriffa Ali and Nellisha Johnson, the only two other rated players in the match up ensured Guyana’s perfect round beating Ivana Claudia Eyram De Souza and Sename Ave Maria Dzolgo respectively while Sasha Shariff, the unrated player on the local team earned herself a win over Ama Edoh…..

