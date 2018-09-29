Khan eyes top three finish at Darcy Beckles Int’l

Guyana’s Miss Bikini Champion, Chandini Khan has once again taken her talents overseas.
Khan who captured the Senior Miss Bikini title two months ago, will look to continue her ascent on the fitness ladder when she takes on some of the Caribbean’s best tonight at the Darcy Beckles Championships in Barbados.
Tanned, toned and clad in stilettos, Khan plans to use her perfect mix of beauty, style and muscle to carve out a top three finish in her second international outing…..
