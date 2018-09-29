Santos storms into Limacol semi-final

Santos stormed into the semi-final round of the Limacol Football Championship, dismissing Buxton Stars 3-0 on Thursday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. Dellon David, Jermain Fraser and Sunil Logan were on target for the Georgetown unit in the lopsided contest. David opened the scoring compliments of a fourth minute strike.

Fraser then doubled their lead in the 75th minute, while Logan completed the easy win four minutes onward.

With the win, Santos will now oppose Pouderoyen, who edged Mahaica Determinators 2-1 to earn their place in the final four section.

In the other semi-final matchup, last year’s losing finalist the Guyana Police Force [GPF] will battle Riddim Squad. Both matches will be staged tomorrow at the same venue. The grand finale is scheduled for October 5th.