`Twilight Cycling’ set for tomorrow at National Park circuit

Cycling action returns to the National Park circuit tomorrow with a new concept: ‘Twilight Cycling’.
Riders will be competing under the flood lights for lucrative cash incentives.
Sponsored by Le Zo Vacations, Collective Cycling and The People’s Progress Party Youth Arm of Campbellville, the event is scheduled to get off to a flying start at 16:00hrs and continue into the night…..
