West Indies arrive safely in India

VADODARA, India, CMC – The West Indies team has arrived safely in India for their two-Test series which is scheduled to start on October 4.

The Jason Holder-led contingent arrived here on Thursday to a warm reception at the hotel after walking out of the bus amid drum rolls and witnessing traditional Indian music and dance.

The two teams will also play five One Day Internationals and three T20 matches.

The Windies will commence the series with a two-day warm-up fixture against a Board President XI at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodara on Saturday.

Before their arrival in India, the West Indies has been forced to deal with several issues, including the resignation of former head coach Stuart Law and the departure of leading fast bowler Kemar Roach.

Cricket West Indies announced Monday the 49-year-old Law would leave his post at the end of the year, following nearly two years at the helm,

Law, who took up the post last year February, will now join English county Middlesex in the New Year as their new head coach on a four-year deal.

Meanwhile, Roach was forced to return home following the death of his grandmother. A Cricket West Indies statement said Roach would not be replaced but would rejoin the squad in India following the funeral.

He is the Windies’ most successful seamer, having played 48 Tests and taken 163 wickets. He is one of five pacers in the touring party along with Gabriel, captain Jason Holder and the uncapped pair of Sherman Lewis and Keemo Paul.