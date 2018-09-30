Sports

Barnwell banking on experience and form ahead of Super – 50

— fancies Guyana’s chances

By
Christopher Barnwell

Veteran all-rounder Christopher Barnwell is aiming to draw from his experience and recent form to help him come good in the forthcoming CWI Regional Super 50 tournament. 

The right-hander has seemingly come of age by combining his once youthful aggression with his now matured, skillful and measured approach. 

This was quite evident in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Franchise League where he tallied 272 runs from five outings at an average of better than 60. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Dhawan dropped from Test squad, Agarwal and Siraj get callup

Real fail to exploit Barca’s draw with edgy derby stalemate

Real fail to exploit Barca’s draw with edgy derby stalemate

DCC schools UG in NBS semis 

By

Comments

Trending